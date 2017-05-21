Ireland trio Cian McManamon, Alex Wright and Robert Heffernan made history at the European Race Walking Cup in Podebrad, Czech Republic, earning a brilliant bronze in the men's 20km.

They were led home by Wright followed by Heffernan and then McManamon to finish third behind Spain and Germany.

It's the first time Ireland has ever medalled at the biannual event, which serves as perfect preparation August’s World Championships in London.

"Third team in Europe - can't tell you how proud I feel," Heffernan said on social media afterwards.

The men of bronze: Cian McManamon, Alex Wright and Robert Heffernan. Pic: James Veale @walkerkate pic.twitter.com/0gdh8YJeNc — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 21, 2017

Earlier in the day Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) was an agonising fourth in the 50km race walk in 3:49:49, won by Ukraine’s Ivan Banzeruk in 3:38:15.

Boyce had been in the bronze medal position in the final 10km but was passed by Italy’s Michele Antonelli, who won bronze with 3:49:07.

In the junior women’s 10km Orla O'Connor (Waterford) finished 21st in 51:39 and Niamh O'Connor (Celbridge) was 27th in 53:29. The team finished ninth.