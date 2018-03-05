Prosecutors in Italy have opened a culpable homicide case over the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room in Udine yesterday, hours before his team were due to face Udinese in a Serie A fixture.

Initial reports suggested Astori's death may have been the result of a cardiac arrest.

The chief prosecutor in Udine, Antonio De Nicolo, said today that a culpable homicide case would be opened, but that it was a formality at this stage and that "no one has a responsibility for anything".

He added in quotes published by Italian news agency ANSA: "An inquiry has been opened for culpable homicide against persons unknown.

"It is a duty to ascertain if the death of Astori came about through tragic fatality or if someone could have foreseen something.

"At this moment no one has responsibility for anything which would seem to us to amount to something.

"It permits us to individualise responsibility if there is any."