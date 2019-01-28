A 14-year-old was among 322 motorists caught drink-driving in Northern Ireland over the Christmas period, police have said.

Some 11,000 drivers were stopped and tested during the PSNI's winter campaign.

The figures show the number of people detected drink-driving dropped by more than 10% compared to the same period last year.

According to preliminary figures, 322 drink-drivers were arrested between November 30 and January 1.

One person was more than four times over the drink-drive limit, while a HGV driver who was returning to work was also discovered over the limit.

Police said the 14-year-old is accused of a number of motoring offences.

The oldest person detected was 83, while women accounted for 72 of the 322 arrests, compared with 49 females arrested during the previous campaign.

Another driver was caught driving under the influence of drugs after being involved in a collision.

Some £3,000 worth of drugs were recovered from their car.