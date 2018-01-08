A former football coach in the UK has pleaded guilty to seven child abuse offences.

Barry Bennell, 63 entered the guilty pleas at the beginning of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra coach is due to stand trial for 48 offences, including 35 counts of indecent assault, 11 counts of buggery and two counts of attempted buggery.

The jury in the trial is expected to be sworn in tomorrow morning, when the prosecution case will open.

The charges he will stand trial on relate to 11 complainants and are alleged to have happened in the 1970s and 1980s, when the alleged victims were boys aged between eight and 15.

Bennell entered the pleas when he appeared via video link in court.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault, which took place between 1988 and 1991.

The offences relate to two complainants who were boys aged between 11 and 14 at the time.

A reporting restriction on a guilty plea to a charge of indecent assault entered by Bennell at an earlier hearing was today lifted by the judge.

An earlier court hearing was told Bennell had previously changed his name to Richard Jones and would be referred to in the proceedings as Mr Jones.