A New Zealand woman was found by the Greek Coast Guard on Sunday after spending 37 hours on a dinghy adrift in the Aegean Sea.

Experienced sailor Kushila Stein survived on a "handful of boiled lollies" and wrapped herself in plastic bags for warmth, according to New Zealand media.

Ms Stein was reportedly helping a British man take a yacht from southern Turkey to Athens.

The woman decided to take a break and sail a dinghy to the island of Folegandros on Friday, her mother said.

While returning to the yacht, strong winds pushed Ms Stein out to the sea.

On Saturday, the yacht owner reported her disappearance to Greek authorities, who deployed six vessels, a helicopter and underwater drone in the rescue operation.

(Courtesy: Hellenic Coast Guard)

The coast guard found her on Sunday morning halfway between Crete and Folegandros.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Ms Stein called her mother and said: "I still have one lolly left mum."

Ms Stein was transported safely to the port of Heraklion, Greek authorities reported.