A city in northwest China has been engulfed by a massive sandstorm.

A grey wall of sand hit Zhangye City in Gansu province yesterday, casting a yellow fog across the city.

Massive sandstorm hits city in China https://t.co/ultsUllrjK pic.twitter.com/evGUmgbf99 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 26, 2018

Visibility went below 100 metres in parts of the city and police were deployed to ensure safety along the expressways, local media said.

Winds also sparked fires in rural areas when heating kindle was blown onto haystacks.

Authorities in the city also put out an advisory warning of dry weather and a risk of fire, telling residents to "take precautions".

Such storms regularly occur in the dry season, when winds blow loose, dry soil and sand into urban areas from the Gobi desert, coating cities in a layer of yellow grime.

While the northwest faced a sandstorm, Beijing was today shrouded in a thick smog that prompted many to wear protective face masks.

Levels of small particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, hovered around 360 in the afternoon, according to air quality monitoring website aqicn.org. That is nearly 15 times the World Health Organisation's recommended daily maximum exposure.

According to Xinhua, a sandstorm is also forecast to be hitting Beijing from the northwest.