Almost 150 pilot whales that stranded themselves on a remote New Zealand beach have died.

A hiker discovered the 145 whales in two pods about 2km apart late Saturday on Stewart Island.

About 75 were already dead and conservation workers decided to euthanise the others due to their poor condition and remote location.

145 whales die on remote New Zealand beach — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 26, 2018

Only about 375 people live on Stewart Island, which is also called Rakiura.

The whales were found at Mason's Bay about 35km from the main township of Oban.

A Department of Conservation official said the whales were half buried in sand and not in good health, indicating they had been there for perhaps a day before they were found.

He said staff shot the whales and the carcasses would be left where they were for nature to take its course.

In an unrelated event, ten pygmy killer whales were found stranded at Ninety Mile Beach on the North Island yesterday.

Two have since died, and staff plan to try and refloat the remaining eight.