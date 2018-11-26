A cyclist has died in a road crash in Co Limerick.

The man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured in a collision with a car at Ballcullane, Kilmallock at around 8pm yesterday.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road remains closed for a technical examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063-98018, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.