The Managing Director of Irish Water has said it could be a number of days before the latest boil water notice is lifted.

It is the second notice in the last two weeks for people living in parts of counties Dublin, Kildare and Meath, with over 600,000 people affected.

The issue has arisen as a result of weather affecting water quality at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

The problem has resulted from very heavy rainfall which has washed large amounts of organic matter into reservoirs, increasing the turbidity - or 'cloudiness' - of the source water above acceptable levels.

The older of two water treatment plants at the Leixlip facility has been unable to react fast enough to deal with the rise in turbidity.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Niall Gleeson said Irish Water is working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Health Service Executive to establish criteria for lifting the notice.

He said it is likely there will not be any change today.

"We need two or three samples, so that will take a number of days. We're working with the HSE and the EPA to address the criteria."

Mr Gleeson said there are two plants in Leixlip, one of which was built about 40 years ago.

He said this is the plant that has been causing problems, and the company is in the process of refurbishing it.

He said that it supplies about 20% of the water to Dublin.

"While we are refurbishing it, we can't take it out of service. Ideally we would shut the plant down for six to 12 months and do all these refurbishment works, but because it's such a critical part of the Dublin water supply, we have to keep it in operation."

Mr Gleeson said the circumstances between this boil water notice and the notice issued two weeks ago are "quite different".

He said the first issue was related to operational issues, while operators caught the problem in the second issue and purposely shut down the plant.

The current problem involves issues in the treatment process at the plant that may have compromised the disinfection process, which makes the water safe to drink.

Mr Gleeson said Irish Water had a choice of either restricting water supply, which would leave people unable to flush toilets or have showers, or introduce the boil water notice.

He said that what happened over the weekend demonstrates that the plant can run "effectively and efficiently", and that refurbishment takes time.

"It's a bit like trying to change the tyres on a car that's running down the road. We can't take it out of service."

Those in affected areas must boil water used for drinking, the preparation of salads, brushing teeth and making ice.

Further information can be found on Irish Water's website, or customers can contact the helpline on 1850 278 278.

Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West Noel Rock said it is very frustrating that the boil water notice has reared its head again, so soon after the last incident.

He said people want to know when water will be restored and to be reassured it will not happen again.

He said he understands there are capacity problems at the plant, which will continue for some years but people need to be assured that they would have clean, drinking water.

RISE TD for Dublin West Paul Murphy said it is scandalous that Irish Water appears incapable of providing clean drinking water to people and there must be sanctions for failure to deliver EPA recommendations.

He said funding for Irish Water was inadequate and that high earners and wealthy should be taxed at higher levels in order to fund it.