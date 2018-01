Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the discovery of cannabis worth an estimated €360,000 in Co Longford.

They were arrested after the drugs were found during a planned search of a house in the Abbeylara area yesterday.

The men, aged 38 and 45, were brought before Longford District Court this afternoon and were remanded in custody.

They are due back before the court on 23 January.

The third man who was arrested was released without charge.