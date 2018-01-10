A fresh appeal has been issued to find an 89-year-old man who has been missing from Wexford since 4 January.

William Busher was last seen in the Kilmore Quay area last Thursday and was reported missing by his family the following day.

Mr Busher is 1.77m (5'10") tall, and of medium build with short grey hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered brown Nissan Qashqai.

Gardaí are appealing to farmers and homeowners to check lands, sheds and outhouses and also urged hotels and Bed and Breakfast owners to check their guest lists.

Anyone who has any information or who may know of Mr Busher's whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.