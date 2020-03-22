Three men have been arrested in a search operation targeting dissident Republican groups and activity.

Two of the men are in their 40s while one is in his 50s.

They were arrested in the Midlands by a Special Detective Unit investigating ongoing dissident Republican activity.

They are being detained in Garda stations in the Dublin area under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The Special Detective Unit was supported by the Emergency Response Unit and other national units during the arrest operation. Further searches are being carried out by the Special Detective Unit supported by Divisional Search Team and the Garda Dog Unit.

"This ongoing operation demonstrates An Garda Síochána's determination to ensure the security of our State, in the midst of the ongoing critical Covid-19 situation," said Deputy Commissioner John Twomey.

"All of An Garda Síochána's specialist units, whose responsibility it is to protect the security of the State, continued to be fully resourced and active in keeping people safe at this time."