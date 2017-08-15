The Cork County GAA Board has condemned fans who bring Confederate flags to club and county matches, including last weekend's All-Ireland hurling semi-finals at Croke Park.

Speaking before a monthly meeting of the County Board, chairman Gerard Lane confirmed that the issue of the flag was on the executive board's agenda for tonight's monthly meeting following controversy in the media over the past 48 hours.

Dating from the American Civil War, the flag was a symbol of the pro-slavery Confederate states.

Mr Lane said the board did not condone the use of the flag and what it represents.

He said Cork GAA does not want these flags representing them at Croke Park or anywhere else.

Mr Lane said the board wanted to ensure that people were educated as to what this flag really means and that people in future would not bring them to Cork GAA matches.