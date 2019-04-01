Government funding is being made available for the purchase and operation of drones to survey and identify people who are dumping illegally.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton, said €3m was being made available to the Anti-Dumping Initiative - a 50% increase on last year.

Mr Bruton said illegal dumpers were "poking their finger in the eye of communities all over the country".

He said the extra funding would increase the chances of catching offenders.

The increased fund will also be used for awareness campaigns and special collections for awkward items such as mattresses.

Mr Bruton said that half the fund will be used to target dumping blackspots.

He added that since 2017, the programme has removed some 5,000 tonnes of illegal waste from some of the country's most notorious fly tipping blackspots.