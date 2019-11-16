Gardaí investigating the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud are questioning two men who were arrested in an armed search at a house in Dublin last night.

They have described the arrests as highly significant.

Officers from the Emergency Response Unit and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau raided a house in Woodford Grove, Clondalkin, at around 11.30pm.

Two men, aged 39 and 26, were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The two were in a garden room at the back of the house with a loaded gun on a sofa beside the older man.

The 39-year-old, who is from Finglas, is well known to gardaí as a suspected hitman and has close connections to the leadership of the Kinahan crime gang.

He is wanted on warrants for other offences but has not been in Ireland since he left the country following the feud murders of Eddie Hutch and Noel Duggan in 2016.

Both he and the 26-year-old are being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station and can be questioned for up to three days.

Assistant Commissioner Special Crime Operations John O'Driscoll described it as another successful intervention by the gardaí in a potential threat-to-life incident, involving the seizure of a loaded firearm and the arrest of suspects.