Revenue seized over 265,000 litres of alcohol worth over €1.4m in Dublin Port during October.

In a series of operations in the port throughout the month, Revenue officers seized 36,720 litres of wine and 229,449 litres of beer.

It had an estimated retail value of over €1.4 million, and a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €735,000.

The alcohol was discovered following the examination of 11 unaccompanied trailers that arrived separately into Dublin Port from the UK and Belgium.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol.