A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody in relation to an incident in Co Wexford yesterday.

The man, who is from Co Wexford and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on two charges of assault causing harm, one to a woman and another to a child.

Evidence of arrest was given by Garda John Cleary, while Garda Olive McNamara told Judge Gerard Haughton that she charged the accused yesterday evening shortly after 9pm.

Garda McNamara told the court that when the charges were put to the man he made no reply.

The defendant was represented by solicitor David Tarrant, who made no application for bail and told the court they were consenting to a remand in custody and were applying for free legal aid.

The accused was remanded in custody for a week until the sitting of Wexford District Court on 4 December.