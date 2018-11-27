A 37-year-old serial sex offender has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for the sexual assault of a Brazilian student he met via the Tinder app.

Patrick Nevin was convicted last year of sexually assaulting the young woman after meeting her for the first time in July 2014.

Last June he pleaded guilty to raping a second woman and sexually assaulting a third victim.

All three attacks took place within 11 days in July 2014 and all involved Nevin meeting the women on Tinder and then picking them up at their home in his dark blue BMW.

He then drove them to secluded locations and attacked them.

He continues to deny this charge.

Nevin has eight previous convictions including the possession of a stun gun and a conviction for seriously assaulting his partner in 2001 and killing their two dogs.

He will be sentenced for the rape and sexual assault of the other women next month.