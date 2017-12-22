Ireland and Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding has had one of two rape charges against him withdrawn ahead of his trial.

Mr Olding, 24, will now face a single rape charge when the case against him and club and international team-mate Paddy Jackson starts next month.

Mr Olding and Mr Jackson, 25, are accused of raping the same woman at a property in south Belfast in June last year.

They have denied the charges. Their trial is scheduled to start in January.

While Mr Olding, of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is now charged with one count of rape, Mr Jackson, from Oakleigh Park, Belfast, is accused of one count of rape and one of sexual assault.

Two other men have also been returned for trial on charges connected with the incident.

Blane McIlroy, 26, from Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison, 25, from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

He also attended today’s short hearing.

All four have pleaded not guilty and they are all on bail.

Fly-half Jackson has been capped for Ireland 25 times and centre Olding has played four times.

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have said they will not play again until court proceedings conclude.

Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said one count of rape against Mr Olding would not proceed due to "additional forensic evidence that is now available".