British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls for clarity after placing the UK on a police-enforced lockdown with drastic new measures in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister ordered people only to leave their homes under a list of "very limited purposes", banned public gatherings of more than two people and ordered the closure of non-essential shops.

But police chiefs warned of phone lines being inundated with calls last night with questions about what movements are still permitted, while MPs also called for answers.

In an address to the nation from Downing Street, Mr Johnson ordered people to only leave their homes to shop for basic necessities "as infrequently as possible", and to only perform one form of exercise a day.

They can also seek medical help, provide care to a vulnerable person or travel to work if "absolutely necessary", under the measures to last until at least Easter Monday, 13 April.

"That's all - these are the only reasons you should leave your home," he said.

"You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say no. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home."

A failure to follow the rules could see police dispersing gatherings and imposing fines, which Government officials said would start at £30 (€32).

After the UK death toll hit 335, Mr Johnson ordered the immediate closure of non-essential stores, including those selling electronics and clothing.

All public gatherings of more than two people, other than those they live with, will be barred, he said.

Other premises to join pubs and restaurants in being closed are libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms, places of worship and hotels.

Parks will remain open for exercise, but all social events including weddings and baptisms will be stopped. Funerals can continue.

Mr Johnson said the measures will be "under constant review" and will be considered for relaxation in three weeks if the evidence allows.

Politicians who had piled pressure on the PM to enforce strict measures amid fears people were disregarding social distancing advice largely welcomed his announcement.

But there were calls for answers to the public's concerns after the PM scrapped his daily press conference yesterday to announce the measures in a statement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "There now needs to be clear guidance to employers and workers about which workplaces should close - and the government must close the loopholes to give security to all workers, including the self-employed, as well as renters and mortgage holders."

Mr Johnson, who is to talk to his Cabinet today, was also said to have prompted members of the public to call MPs to ask whether they should travel to work or not.

Online supermarkets appeared to buckle under the strain after the announcement, with crashes on the Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda websites.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the measures that "amount to a lockdown" were "essential for the protection of all of us".

The number who have died in British hospitals after testing positive to Covid-19 to 335.

In an earlier escalation of advice, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told citizens travelling overseas to return to the UK using commercial routes that are still running.

"If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can," he said.

Foreign Office staff are working to help citizens get back where routes have been halted due to the crisis.

Meanwhile, emergency legislation to tackle the outbreak cleared the House of Commons after MPs chose not to oppose the third reading of the Coronavirus Bill.

Policing coronavirus lockdown measures 'a challenge'

Policing enforcement measures introduced by Mr Johnson in response to the Covid-19 pandemic will be a "real challenge" for officers, a police federation has warned.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents officers in London, pleaded with the public to adhere to the measures as he warned that harsher ones could be introduced.

Mr Marsh said enforcement will be difficult amid "large amounts of sickness" among officers in the capital.

"So it will be very, very challenging and very, very difficult for us with what's put in front of us," he told Sky News.

"But we don't actually know what is being put in front of us yet and we're going to be asked to disperse crowds, it's going to be a real, real challenge.

"We will be dealing with it, but I'm not sure we will have the resources to be able to see it through."

He said the army could step in and support police if numbers fall due to illness or self-isolation.

Police will have powers to disperse gatherings after Mr Johnson announced a ban on meetings of more than two people aside from those who live together.

Asked if major crime is no longer a priority, Mr Marsh said that although officers will police the same way "up to a certain degree", the coronavirus crisis had "taken over everything".

"This is the biggest thing that's ever happened in my lifetime and anyone's lifetime, really, and we need to get on top of it," he told Sky News.

"It's not to say we won't be policing, so people can't behave in any way they want, because we will still be policing in exactly the same way, but you will see measures changing as this changes."

British army personnel deliver a consignment of medical masks to St Thomas' Hospital in London

Asked if he would like the measures go further, Mr Marsh said it could "absolutely become more draconian towards the public" if advice is ignored.

"Hopefully from this day, well, if they don't listen then there will be tougher measures," he said.

"I don't doubt for one minute, because the only thing you are going to see is hundreds and hundreds of people dying.

"And we don't want that, the police don't want that, I'm sure the public don't want that. It could be their loved ones. So we've got to work together."

London mayor warns of 'more lives lost' if people ignore rules on tube travel

It comes as London Mayor Sadiq Khan said "we must stop all non-essential travel" as trains in the capital were still crowded on Tuesday despite Boris Johnson putting the UK on lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Travellers reported that carriages remained packed despite instructions for people to stay at home.

Mr Khan demanded that employers enable their staff to work from home "unless it's absolutely necessary", adding: "Ignoring these rules means more lives lost."

Meanwhile, a Professor of Global Health and Sustainable Development at University College London, and a former senior official at the World Health Organization, has welcomed the decision by Boris Johnson to introduce a lockdown across the UK.

However, Anthony Costello said the UK was coming to this "much later than Ireland" and said he hoped that Ireland would be able to show the rest of Europe how this outbreak should be handled.

Prof Costello said the UK has not been following the policies recommended by the WHO and his feeling is that the UK has moved too slowly.

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland he believed that there would need to be strong policing of the physical distancing measures.

He added that this is a staggered epidemic and the UK is currently around two weeks behind Italy, while Ireland is even further behind.

Prof Costello said the testing programme in the UK should have been ramped up six weeks ago and it remains to be seen if catch up can be achieved.

He pointed out that there were two phases in China. One in Wuhan, where things got out of control, and the other in Guangdong, where precautions were introduced quickly and the outbreak was contained.

Prof Costello said he feared the UK would go the way of Wuhan and Italy, but hoped Ireland would be like Guangdong.

Sports Direct stores to shut after u-turn

Sports Direct has said it will close its stores in a major U-turn after initially calling for its workers to continue selling sports and fitness equipment in the face of coronavirus.

Chris Wootton, chief finance officer of owner Frasers Group, said its Sports Direct and Evans Cycles stores will not open today.

He said in a "clarification" that they will remain shut, despite stating that government policy "excludes bicycle shops from closure".

Stores will not reopen until "given the go-ahead by the government", he added.

The retailer said it is contacting the Government "at all levels" in an attempt to get confirmation from the prime minister.

It comes after politicians hit out at the business for its plan to keep stores open after Mr Johnson ordered non-essential shops to close.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery telling company majority owner Mike Ashley to "take some responsibility" and "shut up shop".