The body of a Mayo man who had been missing in Canada since last summer has been recovered by divers.

David Gavin, from Breaffy, near Castlebar, went missing when swimming in British Columbia last July.

He had been diving in a river in the Beaver reek area, around 260 km west of Calgary, when he failed to surface.

Despite extensive efforts to locate him in the weeks that followed, no trace of the 26-year-old was found.

A recovery effort resumed in recent days, following a significant reduction in water levels.

That enabled dive teams to locate his remains at Kinbasket Lake last evening.

Members of his family were present at the lake at the time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware has been providing consular assistance to the family

Mr Gavin moved to Canada shortly before the incident and was involved with the GAA community in Vancouver.

He was well-known at home for his involvement with the Breaffy club and Mayo inter-county panels.

An extensive fundraising effort in Co Mayo saw over €100,000 raised in 36 hours to assist in the search effort.