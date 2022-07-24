A teenager has died in a road collision in Co Kerry.

The 19-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tree in the townland of Ballinruddery, on the outskirts of Listowel at around 2.40pm this afternoon.

Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment, where their injuries are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

There was no other vehicle involved.

The R555 is currently closed in Ballinruddery for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and would like to hear from any road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.