A 25-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a firearm seizure in Dublin this week.

Jake Kearney, with an address at Coolock Drive, Coolock, appeared before Dublin District Court this morning charged with the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic pistol and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition on the Oscar Traynor Road in Dublin 5 on 30 October.

Mr Kearney did not speak during the brief appearance.

Detective Garda Ian Pemberton of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave details of arrest, charge and caution.

He said that Jake Kearney was charged with the offences yesterday evening at Ballymun Garda Station.

The court heard that gardaí were objecting to bail in this case.

Solicitor Michael French asked the court to put the matter back for a bail application on Tuesday.

An application for legal aid was granted.

Judge Anne Ryan remanded Mr Kearney in custody and he is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.