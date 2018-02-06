A Galway runner has beaten international competitors to claim first place in a series of marathon races around the world.

Gary Thornton completed his seventh marathon in as many days by securing victory in a race in Miami in the US.

The World Marathon Challenge involves competitors taking part in seven different locations around the world.

Mr Thornton, who runs with the Galway City Harriers club, won all seven races.

They were staged in Antarctia, Perth, Cape Town, Miami, Lisbon, Dubai and Cartagena in Colombia.

The 37-year-old is a teacher at a local school in the Claddagh area of Galway.

Staff and pupils there plan to welcome him home at a special event on Thursday.