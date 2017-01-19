The Raiders could be the next NFL franchise to relocate after the league confirmed the Oakland-based club have applied to move to Las Vegas.

Just one week after the Chargers followed the Rams to Los Angeles, the three-time Super Bowl-winning Raiders have confirmed their intention to leave California for a new home in Nevada, over 400 miles away.

An NFL statement read: "Today, the Oakland Raiders submitted an application to relocate their franchise to Las Vegas, as is provided for under the NFL Policy and Procedures for Proposed Franchise Relocations.

"The application will be reviewed in the coming weeks by league staff and the Stadium and Finance Committees. The relocation of a franchise requires the affirmative vote of three-quarters of the NFL clubs (24 of 32)."

The Raiders, throughout history one of the NFL's most colourful and controversial franchises, moved from Oakland to LA in 1982 before returning back to northern California in 1995.

They currently play at the Oakland Coliseum, a stadium they share with Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics, but it is unlike modern NFL stadia and the franchise have been seeking a new home for some time.

A return to Los Angeles was on the cards 12 months ago when the Raiders filed for relocation alongside the St Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers, but the league voted to allow the Rams to move to LA for this season, while the Chargers were given the option to join them within a year.

They took that up last week, closing off that avenue to the Raiders, though owner Mark Davis had focused his intentions on Vegas for the past 12 months having visited in January to hold discussions about his team becoming the first NFL franchise to play in Sin City.

The Nevada Senate then voted in favour of a bill that would see $750m of public money used to build a stadium for the Raiders and the team will now be relocating there, provided they can gain approval from 24 of the 32 NFL owners when it is put to a vote.

A move to Las Vegas, famed for its gambling culture, would still present an interesting dilemma for the league itself given its stance on betting. As recently as October commissioner Roger Goodell stated how the NFL "remain very much opposed to legalised gambling on sports".

That is unlikely to prove a stumbling block to the Raiders' move, though, and their focus is on convincing the rest of the owners to put a franchise in Vegas within the next few seasons.

The Golden State Warriors, the NBA team who currently play adjacent to the Raiders and Athletics at the Oracle Arena, this week broke ground on their new home in San Francisco and the city of Oakland could now stand to lose another major franchise in the near future.