The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers had both emphatic victories in the NFC play-offs over the weekend

The Pittsburgh Steelers trounced the Miami Dolphins 30-12 in the NFL wildcard play-offs.

Their big guns came to the party as Ben Roethlisberger threw 197 yards and two touchdowns, Le'Veon Bell ran a franchise play-off-record 167 yards, with two scores while Antonio Brown caught two touchdowns.

It was an eighth straight win for the Steelers, who ended the Dolphins' season, and they face AFC West champions Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The Green Bay Packers were led to a 38-13 demolition of the New York Giants in the NFC play-off by Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw four touchdowns and 367 yards as the Packers did not give the Giants a chance on their way to a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys.

Randall Cobb received three touchdowns in his 116 yards.

In other play-off action, Brock Osweiler led the Houston Texans to a 27-14 wild-card win over the Oakland Raiders.

The quarterback, who was dropped before Christmas, silenced his critics as he threw one touchdown and ran for a second, with a total of 168 yards.

The Seattle Seahawks also made it through with a 26-6 rout of the Detroit Lions.

Russell Wilson threw two touchdowns and 224 yards, with Thomas Rawls rushing 161 yards, including a touchdown which means they will play the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions' season ends in disappointment as they have not won a play-off game in 25