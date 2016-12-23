Eli Manning threw three interceptions as the New York Giants lost 24-19 to the Philadelphia Eagles, handing the Dallas Cowboys the top seed in the NFC play-offs.

The Eagles led 21-13 at half-time, touchdowns from Darren Sproles and Nelson Agholor sandwiching Malcolm Jenkins' score on the first of his two picks.

Giants rookie Sterling Shepard narrowed the gap, adding to Robbie Gould's two field goals, but the second half brought only field goals as Big Blue failed to close the gap.

Odell Beckham Jr had 150 receiving yards but mistakes cost the Giants throughout, with several dropped passes, two 15-yard penalties for late hits on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and a costly false start on guard John Jerry on a late fourth-and-inches.

Manning's third pick, to Terrence Brooks, ended the game and ensured the Giants cannot catch the Cowboys, who will now have a first-round bye and home advantage throughout the road to the Super Bowl.