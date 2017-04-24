Serena Williams is already plotting a return to tennis next year once she has given birth, saying she "can't wait" to introduce her first child to the players' box.

Williams on Monday returned to number one in the women's rankings even though she has not played professionally since cruising to the Australian Open title nearly three months ago.

A by-product of the 35-year-old announcing she was 20 weeks pregnant last week was that she claimed an Open-era record 23rd grand slam title, without dropping a set, in the early stages of gestation.

Williams, who became engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December, will miss the rest of the year but is relishing her comeback in 2018 with a newborn baby in tow.

Alongside a selfie, Williams wrote on Instagram: "My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year.

"But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy."