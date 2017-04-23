Rafael Nadal landed a record 10th title at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters on Sunday to make ATP history.

The Spaniard swept aside Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-3 in 76 minutes to become the first player in the Open Era to win a singles tournament 10 times.

The triumph also earned Nadal, the fourth seed, his 50th clay-court crown, another new record.

"It has been an amazing week on one of the most important events on the tour," Nadal told Eurosport.

"I played well here, which helps me a lot to start the clay-court season with confidence."

Having had a helping hand from chair umpire Cedric Mourier in his semi-final victory over David Goffin, benefiting from a line call which was incorrectly overruled when a break down in the first set, Nadal avoided any such controversy in a routine win in the final.

He carved out 11 break points, converting two in each set, without facing a single one himself.

He broke for a 3-1 lead in the first set, winning the next three games as well to close it out.

Nadal broke the world number 24 again for a 3-2 lead in the second set and, after surviving a minor scare at 0-30 when 4-3 in front, moved to within a game of victory before breaking again when converting his third championship point.