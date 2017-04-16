Borna Coric won the first ATP Tour title of his career by saving five match points against Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech.

The 20-year-old Croatian endured a miserable start to the year but showed with victory over Dominic Thiem in Miami that his best form was not far away.

After reaching the final in Marrakech last year, Coric seemed certain to be denied again when Kohlschreiber won the opening set and took control in the second.

But Coric fought back to level the match on a tie-break and then recovered from a break down again in the decider, eventually winning 5-7 7-6 (7/3) 7-5.

Elsewhere, teenage qualifier Marketa Vondrousova completed a dream week by winning her first WTA Tour title at the Ladies Open Biel Bienne in Switzerland.

The 17-year-old Czech, playing in just her second main tour event, did not drop a set in five main-draw matches and clinched the title with a 6-4 7-6 (8/6) victory over Anett Kontaveit.

Both were surprise finalists in a season of huge unpredictability on the WTA Tour, with Vondrousova ranked down at 233 and Estonian Kontaveit 99.

Vondrousova, who knocked out top seed Barbora Strycova in the semi-finals, did not have things all her own way, with her serve often under pressure.

But she saved 13 of the 14 break points she faced before proving just the stronger in the second-set tie-break.