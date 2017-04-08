The Irish Davis Cup have secured promotion to the Davis Cup following a 2-1 win over hosts Bulgaria in the final play-off promotional match of the BNP Paribas Group II.

The Irish side had already beaten Andorra, Kosovo and Montenegro to top Pool D and set up a meeting with Pool A winners Bulgaria.

Taking to the court first thing this morning after earlier completing the final doubles match against Montenegro at 7.30am (Irish time), Sam Barry lost in three tight sets to the Bulgaria number 2 Dimitar Kuzmanov 4-6 6-3 7-6 in a match that lasted just short of 3 hours.

James McGee levelled the match to 1-1 after a great performance over the Bulgarian number 1 Aleksander Lazov 6-2 4-6 6-1

In the deciding doubles Sam Barry paired with doubles specialist David O’Hare to take the tie and promotion for Ireland 6-1 7-6.