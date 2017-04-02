Roger Federer denied Rafael Nadal a first Miami Open title as he powered his way to a straight-sets victory in Sunday's final.

The 35-year-old Swiss made light of the baking Florida sun to underline his 2017 resurgence with a 6-3 6-4 triumph and a repeat of his successes over the Spaniard in the Australian Open final and at Indian Wells.

Fourth seed Federer survived a series of early scares in a tight first set, and it was he who eventually made his move in the eighth game to convert a break point at the third attempt and give himself a chance to serve for it.

Having opened the door, he powered his way through it with a confident service game to take the set 6-3.

Nadal, who was disturbed by a drone flying above the court as he prepared to serve early in the second set, had to defend two break points at 3-3 with Federer's backhand in full flow, but he could not resist at the next time of asking.

A net cord which left the Spaniard in a hopeless position at 30-all handed his opponent another chance to break, and he forced an error to take a 5-4 lead and the opportunity to serve for the title.

Nadal was given hope when Federer opened with a double fault, but he restored parity with a glorious backhand pass and served out to secure victory.

And Federer assured Nadal he will win in Miami one day, saying: "Congratulations Rafa on a great comeback yourself. I'm happy we are both here together. I enjoy playing against you.

"You are too good not to win this one, so all the best for the coming years, of course. The clay-courts are around, so I'm sure you are going to tear it into pieces over there."

The victory was Federer's 26th ATP Masters 1000 title - only Novak Djokovic with 30 and Nadal with 28 have won more - and his 91st open era crown.

He said: "For me, the dream continues. It's been a fabulous couple of weeks here in Miami. Indian Wells was beautiful as well.

"Of course I'd like to thank my team as well. What a start to the year, I can't believe it. Thank you everybody who has been supporting me throughout this week and this year and also in my more difficult challenging times last year."