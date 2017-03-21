Petra Kvitova has revealed there is still no timescale on her return to tennis following a knife attack three months ago.

Kvitova suffered serious injuries and had to undergo an operation to her racket-holding left hand after being assaulted by an intruder at her apartment in the Czech Republic in December.

The career-threatening injuries were estimated to keep her out of action for at least six months but while she remains upbeat as she continues her rehabilitation, the 27-year-old was coy on when she will come back onto the WTA Tour in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening.

She wrote: "Hi guys! I wanted to say hello since time is flying by - three whole months already since the attack - and let you know that I'm working really hard on my recovery.

"I still can't tell you when I will be back, but I can tell you that tennis is a huge motivation for me and I realised while I've been away how much I like challenges!

"My perspective on life has changed a lot and I am doing everything to give myself a second chance to be back on the court.

"I thank you for staying with me through this and I hope to see you all soon, love Petra."

The two-time Wimbledon champion faces a race to be fit in time for her favourite tournament, with the third major of the year starting on July 3.