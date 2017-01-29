Roger Federer is the Australian Open champion after beating Rafael Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in Melbourne to capture his 18th major.

Federer and Nadal produced one of the most competitive contests their rivalry has ever seen but it was the Swiss that prevailed after three hours and 38 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

It means Federer has secured his fifth Melbourne crown and a first grand slam success since Wimbledon in 2012.

The win also made Federer the first player ever to win five titles at three different grand slams and at 35, the oldest grand slam winner since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.