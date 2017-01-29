Follow updates from the Men's Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer 6-4 3-6 3-0 Rafael Nadal

Federer strikes first in the third set breaking Nadal in game two and then holds his own serve to lead 3-0.

Rafael Nadal took the second set 6-3 to tie up the match.

The Spaniard twice broke his opponent in set two and served out two love games to level this final.

Roger Federer took the first set 6-4 in 34 minutes.