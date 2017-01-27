Rafa Nadal has set-up a mouth-watering Australian Open final against old adversary Roger Federer after coming through an enthralling five-set semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov.

The 30-year-old Spaniard will go in search of a 15th grand slam after eventually seeing off the challenge of the plucky Bulgarian 6-3 5-7 7-6 6-7 6-4.

A barren 2016 saw him fail to reach at least one grand slam final for the first time since 2004, but he will now face the ever-green Federer, who at 35 years of age, is the oldest man to reach a grand slam final since 1974.

It will be their ninth major final together and their first since the French Open in 2011.

"Grigor was playing unbelievable, it was a great match," Nadal said.



"I feel very happy to be part off it, I enjoyed it a lot. To qualify for the final in a match like this is amazing."



With 35-year-old Serena Williams facing her 36-year-old sister Venus in Saturday's women's final and a rested Federer, 35, waiting for Nadal on Sunday, it is the first time in the open era that all four finalists at a grand slam have been over 30.

"It's difficult to describe my emotions." - @RafaelNadal is back into the final of a Grand Slam! 😍 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/U6sy3CAoC4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2017

Dimitrov, riding high on a 10-match winning streak and seeking his first grand slam final, did his best to keep the twentysomething standard flying into the weekend, firing 79 winners.



There were no signs of the mental frailties that have prevented Dimitrov from fulfilling the potential promised by his nickname "BabyFed" as he went blow-for-blow with the powerful left-hander.



Ninth seed Nadal had conceded only six breaks in reaching the final four but was forced to save two break points in the opening game alone, setting the tone for a frenetic evening.



The 2009 champion soon hit his stride, though, and a booming pass that the world number 15 was unable to get back gave Nadal a break for 3-1 and he wrapped up the opening set in 35 minutes.



The Bulgarian refused to buckle, though, and pounced to break to love for a 3-1 lead in the second set, Nadal perhaps distracted by a time violation warning.



From there, the set descended into chaos with both players broken twice and Nadal forced to save four set points before Dimitrov evened up the contest on the fifth.



The break points continued to come thick and fast in the third set, Nadal converting his third and Dimitrov his fourth to keep the set on serve.



After a short break while a spectator received medical attention in the stands, Nadal held for 6-6 and the set went into a tiebreaker.





Nadal missed a large part of the 2016 season because of a wrist injury but proved there was nothing wrong with his fitness as he scrapped to win it, sealing the deal with a blistering forehand which Dimitrov parried into the net.



With the break points having dried up completely in the fourth set, a tiebreaker looked inevitable and Dimitrov quickly took control of it before serving up a 195 kph bomb to send the contest into a decider.



There were chances for both men in the fifth but, with midnight long past, Nadal came to the net to punch a backhand into the back court, break for 5-4 and earn the right to serve for the match.



Still Dimitrov would not lie down, though, and Nadal needed three match points to win his 12th straight grand slam semi-final and reach his fourth Australian Open final.



"I don't think either of us thought we would be playing in a major final at the Australian Open," Nadal said of he and Federer.



"First of all I hope to recover well, I think it's a privilege for both of us."