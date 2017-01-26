Serena Williams will have to beat her sister Venus to win an Open era record 23rd grand slam title after she overcame Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open.

Williams brought an end to Lucic-Baroni's fairytale run in Melbourne with an emphatic 6-2 6-1 victory, which ensures the most prestigious siblings in tennis will meet for a ninth major final and their first since Wimbledon in 2009.

A win for Serena would see her finally pull clear of Steffi Graf's Open-era record 22 grand slam titles and move just one short of Margaret Court's all-time best 24.

Earlier, Venus turned back the clock by beating fellow American Coco Vandeweghe to reach her first grand slam final in eight years.

The elder Williams last played for a major title at Wimbledon in 2009 and, at 36, she is the oldest entrant in the singles draw at Melbourne.

But the seven-time grand slam champion showed few signs of fading on Rod Laver Arena as she came from behind to beat an in-form Vandeweghe 6-7 (3/7) 6-2 6-3.

Venus lost to Serena in her last run to the final here in 2003 and her progress 14 years later is the longest ever gap between two appearances in the final at the Australian Open.

It gives her the chance to secure an eighth grand slam triumph, nine years after her last at Wimbledon, and add one of the two majors titles she is yet to hold, the other being the French Open.

She is also the oldest woman to make a major final since a 37-year-old Martina Navratilova reached the last hurdle at Wimbledon in 1994.

More than the numbers, however, Williams resurgence is even more remarkable given her prolonged struggle with Sjogren's syndrome - a disorder affecting the immune system - and numerous niggling injuries.

She was forced to withdraw from the first tournament of the year in Auckland earlier this month and arrived with low expectations at Melbourne Park, where she lost in the first round last year to Britain's Johanna Konta.

When Vandeweghe sent a final forehand long to lose a fourth match point, Williams bounced up and down, and twirled in delight.

"Oh my gosh it means so much," Williams said.

"Mostly because she played so well, she played so unbelievably well and I had to play defensive all the time.

"There was never a moment of relaxation ever so to get through to the final after a match like this also makes me excited about American tennis as well."

Vandeweghe was also playing her first major semi-final and a nervy start caused an early exchange of breaks before the opening set was settled in a tie-break.

A stinging backhand return gave Williams a 2-1 lead but she then lost five in a row as a driving backhand winner gave Vandeweghe four set points.

Williams saved one but not the next as the veteran edged long to put Vandeweghe one set to the good.

In command, Vandeweghe suddenly went off the boil in the second as a sloppy game ended with her tossing her racket to the floor and Williams breaking for 2-1.

There was a second break, this time causing a ball to be blasted out of the stadium, and while Vandeweghe applied some late pressure at 4-1 and 5-2, Williams held on to force a decider.

Vandeweghe left the court to reset but when play resumed, the pattern remained the same, Williams breaking and then denying another two break points, her 11th and 12th saved in the match, to hold.

Try as she might, Vandeweghe could not peg her opponent back and, despite a gutsy hold at 4-2, Williams pounced two games later.

Vandeweghe averted one match point with an ace and then two more, but when a double fault brought up a fourth, Williams was able to watch a forehand drift long and celebrate her triumph.