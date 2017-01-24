Four-times champion Roger Federer took apart Mischa Zverev 6-1 7-5 6-2 with a clinical display of all-court tennis to reach his 13th Australian Open semi-final in 92 minutes.

Chasing his 18th grand slam title, and first since 2012, the 35-year-old Federer neutered his left-handed German opponent's serve-and-volley game to set up a last-four meeting with fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka.



Zverev had upset world number one and top seed Andy Murray in the fourth round but found Federer an altogether tougher proposition on Rod Laver Arena, losing the first set in 19 minutes before gradually finding the rhythm of the match.

The world number 50 contributed fully to an entertaining, if short, contest with his fine volleying and net play but Federer is no slouch in that department either and his 65th winner sent him into a 41st grand slam semi-final.

Wawrinka booked his place in the semi-final after a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The Swiss won the argument that counted however, and booked his showdown with Federer with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman.

Wawrinka bickered heatedly with 12th seed Tsonga during a change of ends after the first set before putting his aggression to better use, wrapping up the one-sided match in two hours and 15 minutes on a sun-bathed Rod Laver Arena.

Tsonga, runner-up in 2008, was a shadow of his usual energetic self, dropping serve three successive times to lose the second set and concede a break in the third.

The 2014 champion Wawrinka made no mistake as he coolly closed out the match when Tsonga pushed a defensive lob over the baseline and the Swiss will face either compatriot Roger Federer or German giant-killer Mischa Zverev for a place in the final.