Andy Murray did what Novak Djokovic could not by beating Sam Querrey with ease to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Djokovic not only lost to Querrey at Wimbledon last year but crashed out in round two here to wildcard Denis Istomin, leaving Murray in pole position to clinch his first Melbourne title.

The Scot's response was a masterclass in counter-punch tennis as the big-hitting Querrey was taken apart 6-4 6-2 6-4 in one minute shy of two hours.

Murray will now face Germany's world number 50 Mischa Zverev, who is into the last 16 at a major tournament for the first time after beating Tunisian Malek Jaziri.

This is familiar territory, however, for Murray, who has now reached 24 consecutive grand slam fourth rounds and, despite a late wobble, he looks well-placed heading into the second week.

He is yet to drop a set so far and there was also little evidence of his sore right ankle - rolled in the second round against Andrey Rublev - causing him any real trouble.

Instead, Murray neutralised Querrey's booming serve, which delivered only five aces and was broken five times, while displaying a level of craft and precision the American was simply unable to match.

"It was tough," Murray said on court afterwards. "Especially in the first set, Sam was hitting a huge ball, he served extremely well but the key moment came at 3-4 in the first set.

"I saved a break point and broke the next game and had the momentum after that."

On his ankle, Murray added: "I felt better and better as the match went on in terms of movement.

"I was a bit hesitant at the beginning, a bit sore, but was moving well at the end so that was very positive."

The Scot seemed to wince at 2-2 when running right to retrieve a volley, perhaps suggesting the ankle is not completely healed, and it was not plain sailing in-court either as he had to save a Querrey break point at 4-3.

But at 4-4, after eight games of scrapping and scrambling, Murray turned the screw. There were three forehands, one dipping into Querrey's feet, the next whipped cross-court for a winner and the last fired down the line for a pass.

There was another pass, this time a backhand, again down the line, and then a superb show of defence as he scooped back two Querrey smashes until the American, impatient, belted long.

Finally, defending his third break point, Querrey submitted, rushing the net only to watch Murray flick a trademark forehand lob over his head and into the opposite corner.

It proved the decisive moment of the set, and the match, as Murray, with the sun in his eyes, served out.

After throwing everything at Murray and coming up short, Querrey looked demoralised and an error-strewn game early in the second handed Murray another break and a 2-1 lead.

A cruel net cord rubbed salt into the wounds as Murray broke again and moved two sets clear.

Murray grew unnecessarily frustrated in the third as he complained about "feeling flat" and yelled in anger after Querrey broke back to level.

But again he stepped up when it mattered, sprinting to chase down a drop shot before Querrey somehow dumped the volley in the net with the entire court at his mercy.

Murray did not waver, a bending serve down the middle confirming a straightforward victory.

Mischa Zverev beat Tunisian Malek Jaziri 6-1 4-6 6-3 6-0 to set up a date with the world number one Murray.

Fourth seed Stan Wawrinka overcame a rusty start to advance to the fourth round with a 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(7) victory over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.

Wawrinka will now meet Andreas Seppi after the Italian beat Belgium's Steve Darcis 4-6 6-4 7-6(1) 7-6(2) in their third round match on Show Court 3.

The 2014 Australian Open champion was broken three times by the 29th-seeded Serb in the first set in their clash on Rod Laver Arena and committed twice as many (14) unforced errors as the 30-year-old from Belgrade.

Wawrinka, however, finally settled and while Troicki broke when the Swiss was serving for the match at 5-4 and 6-5 in the fourth set then saved a match point in the tiebreak, the U.S. Open champion finally clinched victory in two hours, 32 minutes.

“It doesn't matter the way you're playing, especially the beginning of a grand slam. It doesn't change anything,” Wawrinka told reporters.

“The goal is to win those matches. I don't really care if I play really well, well, or okay. I want to win. I want to get through those matches. I want to go as far as possible.

“That's what matters at the end of the day.”

French 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was made to work hard for his win by Jack Sock as the American went down 7-6(4) 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 in three hours and 33 minutes.

Italian Andreas Seppi came back from a set down to beat Belgium's Steve Darcis 4-6 6-4 7-6(1) 7-6(2) in three hours and seven minutes.