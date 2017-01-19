Third seed Milos Raonic continued his machine-like advance through the Australian Open on Thursday, easing past Gilles Muller 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the third round.



The big-serving Canadian, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, was clinical on a sun-bathed Margaret Court Arena, firing 21 aces and breaking the serve-volleyer from Luxembourg once in each of the first two sets.



Left-hander Muller, who celebrated his maiden ATP title in Sydney earlier this month in his 17th year as a professional, saved a match point in the decisive tiebreak but fired a forehand into the tramlines to bow out.



Raonic will next play French 25th seed Gilles Simon for a place in the fourth round.

Kyle Edmund's campaign came to a tame end as he was outclassed 6-2 6-4 6-2 by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

Edmund received treatment during the first set and struggled with his serve - the Melbourne sun appearing to hamper him during the latter stages of the contest - as well as squandering all six of his break points.

In contrast 30th seed Carreno Busta barely put a foot wrong, dismantling his opponent in an hour and 46 minutes.

