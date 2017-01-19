Serena Williams may have become engaged over the New Year but Karolina Pliskova emerged from the Australian Open second round on Thursday demonstrating she was ready to step out of the shadows as a grand slam bridesmaid.



Last year's US Open finalist produced an effortless performance against Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova, to back up a impressive showing in her first round victory over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.



Such was her dominance on Margaret Court Arena it was as if she was taking the Russian's surname literally, as the 18-year-old did not get on the scoreboard until the fifth game of the second set before the Czech wrapped up victory in 59 minutes.



"I'm feeling pretty good on the court, confident," Pliskova said after the 6-0 6-2 victory. "Even (if) the opponents were not that high level, I would say, but still, I felt pretty good out there."



Pliskova, however, was not prepared to send 'save the date' cards yet, even if pundits were suggesting the tall Czech should be someone that Williams and defending champion Angelique Kerber should be casting wary glances at as the tournament progresses.



"Third round is going to definitely more tough than the first two," Pliskova said of her clash with Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

"People are talking I have a good chance to win a grand slam, but we are just in third round, so let's see."



Pliskova, however, was not the only grand slam finalist to emerge as potential challengers to the German top seed and American six-times champion on Thursday.

WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki both safely advanced into the third round with relatively comfortable victories.

Britain's Heather Watson squandered five match points before losing to American qualifier Jennifer Brady and crashing out.

Watson missed all five opportunities to reach round three in a tense deciding set, lasting 86 minutes, having also served for the match when leading 5-4 in the second.

The British number two allowed nerves to get the better of her on Court 13, however, as Brady snatched a shock 2-6 7-6 (7/3) 10-8 victory in her first ever grand slam main draw.

Watson, ranked 81st in the world and 35 places above her opponent, was strong favourite to equal her own best run at a major tournament, particularly after knocking out Australia's Samantha Stosur in round one.

The 24-year-old has a tendency, however, to become embroiled in grinding three-setters and she simply lacked the ruthlessness here to close out a contest she certainly should have won.

Brady, meanwhile, progresses to play Russia's 14th seed Elena Vesnina, who was a surprise semi-finalist at Wimbledon last year.

Johanna Konta underlined her status as a genuine contender for the title by thrashing Japan's Naomi Osaka to reach the third round.

Osaka is widely considered a future star of the women's game but the 19-year-old was handed a lesson in ruthless efficiency on Rod Laver Arena as Konta stormed to a 6-4 6-2 victory.

After a scrappy opening performance against Kirsten Flipkens on Tuesday, this was the British number one back to her best and in the sort of form that will have the draw's biggest names taking notice.

Konta will now face either the resurgent Wozniacki, who made the US Open semi-finals in September, or Croatia's Donna Vekic for a place in the last 16.