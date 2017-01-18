Roger Federer dug himself out of a late slump to fend off American qualifier Noah Rubin 7-5 6-3 7-6(3) and enjoy a confidence-building win on the way to the third round of the Australian Open.

On the comeback trail after six months out of the game, a clinical Federer cruised through the opening two sets but fell into a hole in the third against the plucky world number 200.

Federer needed to save two set points on serve at 5-2 down and then came roaring back to take Rubin to a tiebreak.

The Swiss master, seeded 17th, raced to three match points at 6-3 and closed it out on the first with a crunching forehand that Rubin could only parry high and wide.

Federer plays 10th seed Tomas Berdych in the next round.

Kei Nishikori swept into the third round of "The Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific", then lamented the fact the world's most populous continent was still struggling to produce more players capable of ending their grand slam men's singles drought.

The fifth seeded Japanese took just over two hours to beat France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-4 6-3 on Hisense Arena to advance to the third round clash against Slovakia's Lukas Lacko.

The 27-year-old, however, felt unless others followed his example and got out of Asia to train at a younger age then it would struggle to produce grand slam champions.

"I would suggest to (younger Asian players) to go to Europe or U.S"

"I was really lucky that I moved to the U.S., able to hit with all the top players," Nishikori, who moved to Florida as a teenager, told reporters when asked whether the lack of top-class facilities, coaching or player depth was a concern in Asia. "I think that helps a lot to see how they are playing.

"I realised that when I was young and it was a really big step for me.

"I would suggest to (younger Asian players) to go to Europe or U.S. ... when you are junior or when you are really young."

Nishikori used those experiences to become the second Asian man after Thailand's Paradorn Srichaphan to make the top-10 and appears to be Asia's best chance of clinching their first men's grand slam title, having already lost the 2014 U.S. Open final to Croatia's Marin Cilic.

There is, however, daylight between the quietly spoken right hander and the rest of the men's Asian field. Only three others, Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun (60), Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin (98) and Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (99) are currently in the top-100.