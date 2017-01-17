Rafa Nadal easily avoided the embarrassment of a back-to-back first round exits at the Australian Open on Tuesday, ramping up his serve and rattling off 39 winners to beat Florian Mayer 6-3 6-4 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.



The 2009 champion, seeded ninth after a disappointing injury-disrupted 2016 season, grasped his chances ruthlessly to overcome the German in a little over two hours in the brutal afternoon heat at Melbourne Park.



A single break in each of the first two sets followed by some dominant serving was enough to give him a comfortable lead going into the third, which the Spaniard wrapped up with a 25th sizzling forehand winner.



The 14-times grand slam champion, who was watched by new coach Carlos Moya, moves on to a second round clash with Cyprus's former Melbourne Park finalist Marcos Baghdatis.

Milos Raonic loped into the second round with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Germany's Dustin Brown (above) on Margaret Court Arena.



The third-seeded Canadian never appeared to get out of second gear against the dreadlocked 32-year-old, breaking once in each of the first two sets and then twice in the third to clinch victory in 93 minutes.



Raonic was rarely stretched throughout the match against Brown, whose economy of movement belied a good all-court game and soft touch at the net.



Raonic, last year's Wimbledon finalist, faces either Gilles Muller of Luxembourg or Taylor Fritz of the United States in the next round.

Kyle Edmund made it three British men into the second round by sailing past Colombian Santiago Giraldo in straight sets.

Edmund had fallen at the first hurdle in Melbourne on both of his two previous attempts but the 22-year-old outclassed Giraldo to win 6-2 7-5 6-3.

He joins compatriots Andy Murray and Dan Evans in round two and will meet Pablo Carreno Busta, the Spanish 30th seed and beneficiary of a fifth-set retirement from Canadian Peter Polansky.