There was disappointment for Castleknock's James McGee after he was beaten by Blake Mott 7-6 3-6 6-3 in the final qualifying round at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Mott, ranked 286 in the world now progresses to the main draw.

Gave it everything I had but my opponent came up with the goods and put up a great fight. I will grow from this. Well done @BlakeMott96 — James McGee (@jamesmcgee01) January 14, 2017

