Irish number one James McGee is just one win away from the main draw of the Australian Open after a straight-sets victory over Vincent Millot in Melbourne.

The Dubliner, ranked 204 in the world, beat his 142-ranked French opponent 6-2 6-4 in the second qualifying round.

Great support from the Irish today @AustralianOpen Had a lot of fun out there! Last round tomorrow 2nd match after 12:30 on court 7 🇮🇪💪🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/6kPQye9A49 — James McGee (@jamesmcgee01) January 13, 2017

McGee will now face 20-year-old Australian Blake Mott (286) in the final round of qualifying on Saturday at 1.30am Irish time.

McGee previously qualified for the main draw of the US Open in 2014. He lost out in the final round of Australian Open qualifying last year.