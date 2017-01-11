Ireland’s James McGee has advanced to second round of Australian Open qualifying after beating Serbia’s Matija Pecotic 7-6 7-5 this morning in Melbourne.

McGee will meet France’s Vincent Millot, currently ranked 142 by the ATP and 30 in qualifying, in the next round on Friday.

It is McGee’s fourth consecutive year bidding to reach the Grand Slam main draw, having lost out in the final round of qualifying last year.

He advanced past Pecotic 7-3 in the tiebreak in the first set before breaking the Serbian in the final game of the second set to progress to the clash with Millot.

Players must win three rounds to advance to the main draw.