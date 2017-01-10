Former tennis player Nick Lindahl has been given a seven-year ban by the tennis integrity unit after being found guilty of corruption.

The charges against the Australian date back to an ITF Futures tournament in September 2013.

In April 2016, Lindahl was convicted of using corrupt conduct information and fined $1000 in Sydney’s Burwood Local Court.

The following month he refused to provide his mobile phone for forensic download.

Despite retiring from the sport in 2013, Lindahl 28, who reached a career-high ranking of 187, is now banned from all professional tennis until 2024 and is prohibited from attending any tournaments or events sanctioned by the governing bodies for the same amount of time.