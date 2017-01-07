Novak Djokovic made a major statement at the start of the 2017 season as he bids to overhaul world number one Andy Murray at the top of the rankings.

Djokovic beat the man who deposed him as number one 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an epic Qatar Open final in Doha on Saturday.

Looking back to near his peerless best at times in a game of searing quality, the Serbian missed out on three match points and had to repel a roaring Murray comeback before ending the Briton's 28-match, five-tournament winning streak.

In their first meeting since Murray won their season-ending climax at the ATP World Tour finals last year, the Briton ran into a rejuvenated Djokovic who, despite having problems with his racket hand and receiving two warnings for his behaviour, prevailed in a thrilling 36th contest between the two.

It was a perfect tonic for the world number two in his build-up to the defence of his Australian Open title later this month and provided food for thought for Murray, who lost for the 25th time against his old rival.

Djokovic reacts to the winning point in his final with Murray

"It was definitely one of the best ways to start the year,” said Djokovic

"It means to me a lot because in the last three months of 2016, I hadn't felt that confident on the court, I didn't play so consistently.

"To start off the year with a win against number one in the world and your biggest rival is a dream start so I'm hoping I can get the best out of it."

Murray added: "It was a tough one to lose, but a great way to start the year. I think it was high-level tennis.

"Some of the points were physically tough, but a great way to start the new year playing like that and I look forward to the next few weeks."