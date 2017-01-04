Top seed Serena Williams was knocked out of the ASB Classic in Auckland in the second round by fellow American Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

World number two Williams was beaten 6-4 6-7 (7/3) 6-4 by the 26-year-old, who is 70 places below her in the current rankings.

It was the biggest win of Brengle's career and her first against a top-three opponent, with Williams making 88 unforced errors.

"I really think I played - I'm trying to think of a word that's not obscene - but that's how I played," Serena told wtatennis.com after the match.

"Eighty eight unforced errors is too much, just way too many. It's a lot. I can't expect to win hitting that many errors.

"I couldn't get used to the wind; my opponent was playing in the same conditions, and maybe the wind was more suited for her game, but it was really annoying me for whatever reason."