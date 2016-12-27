Ana Ivanovic has fuelled rumours of retirement by announcing she will reveal "important" news on Wednesday.

The former world number one posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying: "My dear fans & supporters. Pls tune in to my Facebook page tomorrow at 6pm UK time, where I'll be sharing something important with you live."

There has been speculation in recent years about Ivanovic's future in the sport, with the Serbian struggling to replicate the form that brought her her only grand slam title at the French Open in 2008.

The 29-year-old had a particularly tough 2016 season, winning just 15 matches all year, the most recent in June, and slipping to 63rd in the rankings.

After suffering a fifth straight loss in the opening round of the US Open in August, Ivanovic insisted she was not thinking of retiring, saying: "I just need to really see why is this happening.

"I had struggles throughout my career. I had some tough times. This is not the first time I'm going through this. It just hurts because I know what I invested."

My dear fans & supporters. Pls tune in to my Facebook page tomorrow at 6pm UK time, where I'll be sharing something important with you live. pic.twitter.com/qRwf16kw4a — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) December 27, 2016

A few days later Ivanovic, who married Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in the summer, announced she was calling time on her season in a bid to allow wrist and toe injuries to fully heal.

But she vowed she would be back, saying: "I had to make this difficult decision so that I can fully recover and play injury-free next year. I can't wait to play again and be back on court fully fit in 2017."

Ivanovic posted pictures of herself back in training in November and was one of the highest-profile players to compete in this year's International Premier Tennis League in Asia.

She is due to begin the new season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, starting on January 2, and is also on the entry list for the Australian Open.